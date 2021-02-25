Karns Fire Department and TN Dept. of Forestry contain 10-acre wildfire

Officials said that the wildfire was around 2 acres large when crews arrived at around 3:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Karns Fire Department arrived at a wildland fire that was around 2 acres large Wednesday, according to a release from officials. They said that it was around the Hardin Valley community and West Gallaher Ferry Road.

They said that due to increased winds, the fire spread quickly and caused several units with the department to help contain it. As the fire began to threaten a home, crews reached out to the Tennessee Department of Forestry to help contain it with tracked dozers.

As of Wednesday evening, the Karns Fire Department said that the fire is under control. They said that the fire did not damage any structures because of the work of crews.

Officials said the fire was completely contained by 8 p.m. Wednesday, and that the cause is under investigation.

The department also urged people to be mindful when burning outdoors.