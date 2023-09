The 12-inch water main break is near Byington Beaver Ridge Road, according to a West Knox Utility District manager.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A West Knox Utility District manager said a main break has left a "couple hundred" Karns residents without water.

The 12-inch water main break is near Byington Beaver Ridge Road. The cast iron line that broke is from the 1960s, according to the WKUD manager.

It could be up to 5 or 6 hours until water is completely restored.

WKUD crews are working on repairing the line.