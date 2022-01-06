KAT to move to snow routes Thursday afternoon due to inclement weather

People can call the KAT information line at 865-637-3000, or visit katbus.com.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials announced that due to inclement weather, Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) will move to snow routes Thursday afternoon with the possibility of severe routes during the night and Friday morning.

According to a press release, KAT will move to snow routes during the afternoon with the possibility of severe routes during the evening or at the start of the day Friday.

For more information follow KAT on Facebook as Knoxville Area Transit, on Twitter as @kat_bus, and Instagram as kat_transit. Officials will be providing real-time updates on route service.

