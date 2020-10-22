KAT to cut back on weekday service along some routes starting Nov. 9

The public transportation network announced Thursday that the changes go into effect Nov. 9. They'll likely remain in place through mid January.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — KAT will cut back on weekday service along nine routes as well as several trolley lines due to "a workforce shortage."

The public transportation network announced Thursday that the changes go into effect Nov. 9. They'll likely remain in place through mid January.

KAT said in a news release that planned changes are not because of more COVID-19 cases among employees.

But they are attributable to "employees following proper CDC guidelines of quarantining when required or staying home when feeling sick."

KAT service has been free since the pandemic hit. If more buses are needed on a route, they can be added, according to the notice.

Here are weekday routes that are affected:

*Route 11 – Kingston Pike – service every 30 minutes

*Route 17 – Sutherland – service once an hour

*Route 20 – Central – service once an hour

*Route 22 – Broadway – service every 30 minutes

*Route 31 – Magnolia – service every 30 minutes

*Route 32 – Dandridge – service once an hour

*Route 34 – Burlington – service once an hour

*Route 40 – South Knoxville – service once an hour

*Route 45 – Vestal – service once an hour

*Orange Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

*Blue Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

*Green Line Trolley – service every 20 minutes, ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

You can learn more by going here or by calling 865-637-3000.