All Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) buses will have fare-free service on Election Day, Nov. 6.

Mayor Madeline Rogero and the Knoxville Transportation Authority (KTA) have approved fare-free service to help make voting in Knoxville as easy as possible.

Fare-free service on Election Day will run for the duration of Mayor Rogero’s term through 2019, which will include two additional election days in August and November 2019 for city elections, according to a release from KAT.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” says Mayor Rogero. “Fare-free rides on November 6th will offer the opportunity to reach polls on KAT bus lines in Knoxville, and for those who have early voted, it’s an opportunity to take advantage of our fabulous transit system fare-free.”

KAT’s Customer Service Counter staff at Knoxville Station and KAT’s information line at 865- 637-3000 are available to help passengers plan trips to the polls.

KAT encourages planning ahead and voting early on Election Day, as there are some routes that end service before the polls close.

As the City of Knoxville’s transit system, KAT conveniently serves most polling sites within the city. Combining Knoxville polling locations with those outside the city limits, this accounts for 41 of the Knox County Election Commission’s 80 countywide voting sites.

“Our customer service staff are familiar with voting locations, and can help people plan their trip to their polling location now,” says Melissa Roberson, Interim Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Station Customer Service counter will also be providing special giveaway items on Nov. 6 for those with 'I Voted' stickers.

Aside from KAT buses, rideshare services are also offering Election Day deals.

Uber is offering $10 off a ride to the polls on Nov. 6.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off promo codes across the country, and it is giving free rides in underserved communities.

