KAT's first electric bus is officially up and running, testing begins before hitting the road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit announced the first of its electric buses is officially up and running on Thursday, May 13.

The bus won't be on the streets of Knoxville just yet, though. The fleet will have to go through extensive tests before arriving in the Scruffy City.

City leaders gave KAT the green light to buy four new, fully electric buses in December 2019. At the time, officials said that they hoped to eventually replace the current fleet of hybrid models and reduce Knoxville's emissions.

The buses have a range of at least 150 miles, KAT said.