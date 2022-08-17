Applications for many KCDC communities paused for around 2 months due to a software change

Application records will transition from legacy software to a new enterprise kind of software. It's the first such transition in 25 years for KCDC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People hoping to live in affordable housing run by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation may not be able to submit new applications for around two months.

A spokesperson said the delay was because of a software change at KCDC. He said the housing authority is moving away from older software and will start using a newer, enterprise software meant to serve residents more efficiently. He said it is the first such transition in around 25 years.

Application records will move from the old software to the new software, he said. While the transition is done, staff will continue working with pre-applications that have already been submitted. Because of this, he said processing and placements will continue to happen during this time.

He also said applications to First Creek at Austin were not paused because the property opened earlier in the year, piloting the new software. Autumn Landing, Nature's Cove and Northgate Terrace also transitioned to the new software and will be available for online applications on Wednesday.