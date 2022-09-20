KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents

Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new wellness center with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood.

Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.

Their new wellness center will give residents more convenient access to physical and mental health support as well as lifestyle support. It will be staffed with a full-time care provider as well as a medical assistant.

The center itself includes a patient lounge, a consultation space, a virtual health room and an exam room.