KCDC reports 'cybersecurity incident' on Feb. 21

KCDC said they briefly took phone and email systems offline while assessing the incident, and restored those systems the week of Feb. 27.
Credit: KCDC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Community Development Corporation said they experienced a "cybersecurity incident" on Feb. 21, and took steps to assess the situation after learning about it.

They said that they took down their phone and email systems while assessing the incident and took steps to plan for restoration. They said they then restored phone and email access the week of Feb. 27.

Between the start of the incident and the restoration of those services, they said KCDC stayed open for business and served residents in person at its main Section 8 and property offices.

They said housing applications could be accepted and processed as normal.

Updates on its systems and how to access staff and services were also posted on KCDC's website.

