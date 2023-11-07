Knox Co. Health Department joins 'Red Sand Project' to raise awareness of human trafficking

By pouring red sand, the project hopes to spark conversation about human trafficking.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is joining a national project taking a unique approach to raising awareness about human trafficking.

The department is joining the "Red Sand Project." It's a type of participatory artwork that uses sidewalks and art installations to spark conversations about human trafficking. The project encourages participants to pour bags of red sand into cracks and crevices, forcing the cracks to stand out.

When people see the cracks, the project hopes people will start bringing attention to people who have fallen through them.

As people notice the cracks, the project hopes people will start discussing issues surrounding human trafficking. The project says human trafficking impacts a variety of industries, using slavery to produce agricultural products, raw materials and domestic work.

"Red Sand project is a participatory art project that allows people to raise awareness about vulnerabilities that lead to exploitation," said Molly Gochman, the founder of the project, in a video on its website.

KCHD invited people to spread red sand in East Tennessee this week to spark conversations about human trafficking. They also said more information about human trafficking is available through the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.