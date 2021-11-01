KCHD to change its contact tracing strategy

KCHD will only interview people diagnosed with COVID-19 within six days of the health department being notified.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department will change its contact tracing and case investigation strategy.

Contact tracing is less effective than vaccination when such a high level of community transmission is reported.

Because transmission levels remain high and vaccination efforts are ramping up, the Health Department will scale back who will be contacted following testing positive with COVID-19.

They will only interview people diagnosed with COVID-19 within six days of the health department being notified. Additionally, notifying close contacts will be the responsibility of the individual who tested positive.

During interviews, public health team members will provide information and resources that can be shared with a case’s close contacts.

If a person is exposed to COVID-19, they should begin quarantining immediately.

Additionally, individuals should isolate immediately after receiving a positive test result and begin calling any close contacts to advise them of their need to quarantine.

Regardless of symptoms, those who have been tested should quarantine until the results are received.