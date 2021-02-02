KCHD to host two community flu vaccination clinics at the end of September

The clinics will be free and open to the public on a walk-in basis and flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be provided.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department will host two community flu vaccination clinics at the end of the month.

The first clinic will be on September 24 at Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex at 1740 Texas Avenue from 4-7 p.m.

The next clinic will be on September 30 at West High School at 3300 Sutherland Avenue from 5-7p.m.

The clinics will be free and open to the public on a walk-in basis. Both FluMist and flu shots will be available. However, no high-dose flu vaccine will be administered. For those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine will be on hand. The flu and COVID-19 vaccine can be administered at the same visit.

KCHD will vaccinate insured and uninsured adults and children at no cost to the patient, although insurance information will be requested for the flu vaccine, if available.