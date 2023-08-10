KCS: Bearden Middle School dismissing at 1 p.m. due to odor

​The odor is coming from work in the auditorium, according to a letter sent from Knox County Schools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden Middle School is dismissing at 1 p.m. on Thursday due to an odor, Knox County Schools said in a letter sent to parents.

The odor is coming from work in the auditorium, according to KCS.

KCS says maintenance crews have been working hard to mitigate the issue, however, the odor has continued.

Students are being evacuated and dismissed early as a precaution, according to KCS.