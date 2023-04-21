KCS Coupon Book campaign to use app when it launches in September 2023

Knox County Schools will offer a new app as a supplement to traditional coupon books.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools said it is launching a new mobile app for its annual Coupon Book campaign, the district's biggest fundraiser, when it launches on Sept. 14.

KCS said the app will be offered as a supplement to the traditional coupon books, and each printed book will include a unique code that allows customers to access the same coupon on their phone or mobile device. That means for each book purchased, a customer will be able to use two coupons – the digital coupon from their app and the print coupon from their book, according to a release from the district.

Officials said the coupon book's cost has remained the same since 1989, but the book will be priced at $20 beginning in the 2023-24 school year due to the rising costs to print the book and the new benefits provided by the mobile app.

KCS said schools will keep 75% of the profit ($15 per book). The remaining dollars will go toward KCS district initiatives, including:

Equity disbursements for low-capacity schools;

Funding to improve high-school sales; and

Funding for printing and incentives, which currently comes from the general fund balance.

“By offering a more convenient digital option – and a ‘two-for-one’ benefit – we believe that this year’s campaign will generate an enthusiastic response among families and school communities,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said “The Coupon Book fundraiser is an important resource for schools across our district, and we look forward to a positive impact from these changes.”