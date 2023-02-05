KCS special education task force forms to brainstorm ways to help kids with special needs

The group includes ten people and will make recommendations to KCS. The goal is to improve special education services, support systems and interventions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ten people could have a big impact on special education in Knox County. The superintendent, Jon Rysewyk, expressed his intent last month to create a group that would make recommendations on special education needs in the system.

The group is composed mostly of parents -- some of whom have already been asking for help. At these meetings, they can recommend any improvements they see fit.

William Edwards, a Knoxville attorney, is one of the task force members. He said this task force will look at services, support systems and interventions. Last year, he ran for school board, and he said he wants to see more inclusion for children with special needs.

"I have a child with a disability. So I also live a lot in the disability community and in that space as well," Edwards said. "Dr. Rysewyk has created the task force really as an opportunity for the community to provide input with respect to special-ed services"

KCS said the Special Education Task Force is meant to identify "meaningful and actionable recommendations for the district." The members were appointed by the superintendent and it was meant to include parents and guardians of KCS students, who represent a wide range of perspectives.

One of those members is a middle school special education teacher and earned the title of "Teacher of the Year" last year.

John McCook, chair of the graduate school of education for Lincoln Memorial University, spent 15 years as director of personnel at KCS, and he oversaw special education. He said one way the system can improve is by ensuring physical accessibility for everyone.

"Can the child go from taking chemistry on the third to the second floor of a building? When there's no elevator?" McCook said. "Does the child with a wheelchair for example, at recess, does that child have accessibility to the same level of accessibility to the playground?"

He said to find areas that need improvement, the task force would look at complaints as part of looking at their overall structure. There is another way to find the areas that are lacking. McCook said it's key for the district to look at court cases regardless of their outcomes.

"Whether you've won or lost court cases," Mc Cook said. "Taking a look at due process cases, whether you won or lost due process cases. Those two areas will tell you where either there are weaknesses or strengths of the program, or at least where parents perceive that there are weaknesses within the programm because it will tell you what areas have been compliant."

The task force meetings will meet in May for the first time and the meeting will not be public, to protect sensitive information, according to a KCS press release.

They said that behind closed doors, there could be more freedom to discuss issues without media members or other people showing up. However, McCook said it may raise some questions as to whether holding the meetings behind closed doors is a viable option.

"Obviously, you can redact student names and information that would make it personally identifiable to the student within that process," McCook said. "You could get a release from the parent that says, 'It's okay to talk about my child with other people,' to address the FERPA issues."

The Task Force includes the following members:

Cary Byrge, Region 5 parent

Lauren Cordova, Region 4 parent

William Edwards, Region 1 parent

Sandy Hensley, Region 4 parent

Patricia Lawson, Region 5 parent

Mandy Marcotte, Region 2 parent

Bryan Moore, Region 2 parent

Cortney Piper, Region 1 parent

Mattie Trimble, Region 3 parent

Lora Williams, 2022 KCS Teacher of the Year (Region 3)

They will not be given a budget, according to KCS, and will continue to meet throughout the summer. The district said they do not anticipate financial needs.

As part of their mission, Edwards said they'll be able to look at what the district offers and beyond as they think about ways to improve services. He described the meeting as "brainstorming sessions."

As a parent, all he wants is what's best for his child and said he has an optimistic vision for the future that he looks forward to.