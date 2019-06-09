Parents are raising concerns about letters Knox County Schools sent to their home last week, and KCS is hoping to clear up some of those concerns.

Catherine Dyer's son's school is now considered a focus school by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The department notes, according to the Every Student Succeeds Act, Tennessee must annually identify schools that need improvement. Federal law then requires states to notify parents.

However Dyer is concerned about the contents of the actual letter.

The one her son brought home details his school is now designated a 'Targeted Support and Improvement' school based on the performance of black students. Dyer said she also saw letters mentioning disabled and low income white students as well.

"I wanted to understand how other people feel about it," she said.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said the district's main goal is to figure out how to better help its schools and that is the goal with the letters.

"It reinforces for us where we need to put our resources so that we really help the student groups that need to be help," Thomas said.

For guidance the Tennessee Department of Education does provide a sample for these kinds of letters, which do allow for schools to mention which group is underperforming. A spokesperson for the state said the sample is provided as guidance for the schools to let parents know who is being underserved.

However, the department said the law doesn't explicitly say the individual groups must be named, but they are only to help people understand where resources need to go.

Dyer said while she understands there is no malicious intent, she still believes everyone involved should take a second look at the wording.

"Are they aware, do they see the problem and if they do are they interested in changing it," she said.

Schools are named focus schools based on several factors such as graduation rates, student achievement and student growth. But the a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Education said a lot goes into it.