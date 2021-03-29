KCS to break ground on two new schools Monday

The groundbreaking ceremony at Adrian Burnett starts at 11 a.m. and the Lonsdale ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools will break ground on two new buildings Monday.

Both buildings will be replacement schools for Lonsdale Elementary and Adrian Burnett Elementary.

The groundbreaking ceremony at Adrian Burnett starts at 11 a.m. and the Lonsdale ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The school replacements are part of a five-year Capital Improvement Plan approved by the school board.

These plans have been in the works for a few years in order to help overcrowding in the district and to create a better learning environment for students and staff.

In 2019, the Knox County Board of Education voted to approve a proposed land trade deal between the city of Knoxville and Knox County.

The city, county, and school system drafted up a memorandum of agreement to swap land in order to build the new Lonsdale Elementary School.

"This building has served its purpose and its usefulness," said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas. "Just extremely excited about the new building, and just I wish they were moving in tomorrow but we know it takes time."

According to a news release from the school district, a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school in Northwest Knox County will also be held later this spring.