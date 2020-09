Deputies responded to the two-car accident just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Martin Mill Pike at Mount Vista.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and another person was critically injured after a crash on Martin Mill Pike at Mount Vista Drive.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

We will continue to update you, as we learn more.