The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating after a 3-month-old baby died at a daycare Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said it happened at am in-home daycare in the Hardin Valley area in West Knox County. The baby was taken to Parkwest hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the daycare's license was expired.

Longtime neighbor Royce Fout said he's known the daycare owner and his wife for years.

"I went to school with the husband and we’ve been neighbors since '96, great people," said Fout. "They actually watched our kid when he was growing up and he’s 17 now. We think the world of them. They’re really good neighbors.”

Fout said he was surprised when he heard about the 3-month-old's death. He says he can only imagine the heartbreak both the parents and the daycare operator are feeling.

“Let the system play out," said Fout. "These are good people. Don’t judge them by what’s happened. We’ve always had good neighbors here, we think the world of them, and just don’t pass judgment until you know the full facts.”

The body will be taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to KCSO.

The sheriff's office says the Department of Child Services is also helping in the investigation.

© 2018 WBIR