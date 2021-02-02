KCSO: 6-year-old hospitalized after being hit by minivan

KCSO said the incident is not being investigated as a hit-and-run.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A young boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a minivan struck them in North Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the 6-year-old was standing beside a row of mailboxes around 7:30 a.m. when a minivan traveling eastbound on the road hit him.

KCSO said the vehicle continued east and turned right onto Norris Freeway, stopping at the Walmart in Halls.

Deputies said they were notified a minute later and met with the driver at the Walmart, saying the incident is not being investigated as a hit-and-run. According to KCSO, the driver said they knew they had hit something on the side of the roadway, but said they did not know they had struck a child pedestrian.