WEST KNOX COUNTY — The Knox County Sheriff Office said autopsy results were unable to determine what contributed to the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found unresponsive at a West Knox County daycare.

The KCSO said it is now awaiting toxicology and pathology test results to determine the cause of death for the infant.

A woman operating the child care facility where investigators say the 3-month-old baby died on the did not and does not currently have a license to operate, according to the Department of Human Services.

The baby was found unresponsive at the in-home daycare in the Hardin Valley area in West Knox County and was taken to Parkwest Hospital where the child was pronounced dead, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Department of Human Services Spokesperson Sky Arnold said the woman in charge of the daycare, Sonyu Qualls, does not currently have a license to operate a child care facility.

"That means she legally can’t care for more than four unrelated children at a time," Arnold said. "On 9/19/18, Ms. Qualls indicated that she was providing child care for (3) or more hours per day to 5 or more children who are not related. Ms. Qualls agreed to stop providing illegal operation immediately. "

Arnold said DHS will continue to work with local law enforcement enforcement and DCS and take appropriate court action to ensure that Qualls does not continue illegal operation.

According to Arnold, records show from November 2000 to October 2003, Qualls was operating a "registered home" which allowed her to care for up to four unrelated children.

She was licensed to operate Sonyu's Lots-A-Tots from July 2006 to August 2014, according to Arnold, at which she voluntarily surrendered her license.

"In September of 2015 the Department of Human Services received a complaint that Qualls was operating illegally. TDHS visited the home and confirmed she was operating with more children than legally allowed. Qualls agreed to reduce the number of children she was caring for and a follow up visit found no violations," Arnold said in a statement Thursday.

She said DHS has received no further complaints on this agency since 2015.

Longtime neighbor Royce Fout said he's known the daycare owner and his wife for years.

"I went to school with the husband and we’ve been neighbors since '96, great people," said Fout. "They actually watched our kid when he was growing up, and he’s 17 now. We think the world of them. They’re really good neighbors.”

Fout said he was surprised when he heard about the 3-month-old's death. He says he can only imagine the heartbreak both the parents and the daycare operator are feeling.

“Let the system play out," said Fout. "These are good people. Don’t judge them by what’s happened. We’ve always had good neighbors here, we think the world of them, and just don’t pass judgment until you know the full facts.”

Parents can find a host of useful information to help them locate a licensed child care agency close to them on the DHS website here.

© 2018 WBIR