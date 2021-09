According to the KCSO, deputies discovered the the body in or near the woods at 1326 Mount Olive Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it located a body in South Knox County.

KCSO's Forensic Unit has been called to process the scene. KCSO said it will release more details as they become available.