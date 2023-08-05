KCSO: Body found near wooded area in West Knoxville

At this time, the Knox County Sheriff's Office believes no foul play was involved..

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body has been discovered in West Knoxville Saturday afternoon, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4:30 p.m., deputies with KCSO responded to the 300 block of Walker Springs Road on reports of a dead person. Police said the body was found near a wooded area on the property.

KCSO believes no foul play was involved.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center will conduct its investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

The Major Crimes Unit for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation.