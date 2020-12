The non-profit provides treatment and help for mothers in recovery and for their children.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office partnered with Academy Sports to donate a thousand dollars worth of gifts to the kids at Susannah's House.

The non-profit provides treatment and help for mothers in recovery and for their children.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said this year has been hard for a lot of people and they just want to lend a hand.