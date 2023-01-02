KCSO Corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

Lance Thomas, his wife and five others lost everything in a house fire. Now, they are asking for the community's help.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County.

Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.

According to the Paulette Fire Department's Facebook post, a county all call was dispatched to Oakland Road. All nearby departments were on the scene. Paulette helped Maynardville Fire Department put the fire out.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

The nonprofit Blue Line Tennessee created a GoFundMe for the family, asking people to help donate, because the family did not have insurance on the house.

On Thomas's Facebook Page, he says these are the donations the family needs:

Male shirts in size 2 XL, pants in 38/30, shoes in 9.5.

Female shirts in size 3 XL, pants in 3 XL, shoes in 9.

Male shirts in medium, pants in 30/32, shoes in 9.5.

Male shirts in small, pants in 28/32, shoes in 9.

Male shirts in medium, pants in 30/32, shoes in 10.

Female shirts in small, pants in size 1, shoes in 4.

Baby clothes in 3 to 6 months, and 2 in diapers.