KCSO deputy escapes serious injury after crashing into utility pole on Tazewell Pike

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was back home Thursday after crashing into a utility pole on Tazewell Pike.

They said the deputy was driving north on Tazewell Pike. According to the KCSO report, another driver headed in the opposite direction in a minivan was trying to turn left into a parking lot when the cars crashed and the cruiser then crashed into the utility pole. They said the driver had his blinkers on and slowed down before trying to turn.

They said they suspected the deputy may have had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. However, later that same day, they said he was released with no broken bones.