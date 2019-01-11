So far in 2019, the Knox County Sheriff's Office has made more than 16 hundred mental health transports to facilities as close as Blount Co. and as far away as Nashville and Johnson City.

The number of transports and distance traveled have put a strain on the sheriff's office, Assistant Chief of Corrections Brian Bivens said.

Under current state law, the county sheriff is responsible for bringing people committed from hospitals to psychiatric facilities.

"Mental health is huge for us ever since Lakeshore shut down. I always introduce this facility as the largest jail in East Tennessee, but it's also the largest mental health facility in East Tennessee," Bivens said.

His officers, including Captain Eric Edlin and Lt. Jeff Smith, have driven all over Tennessee. So far this year, KCSO deputies and reserve offices have traveled to 42 different facilities.

"These aren't inmates, these are citizens that go to an ER and ask for help," Bivens said.

Most patients go to Peninsula Hospital in Blount County, but there are many cases where officers drive committed psych patients in the back of their cruisers for hours.

Deputies have driven patients as far away as Nashville and Chattanooga. Fourteen patients went to Johnson City's VA hospital. One went to Vanderbilt.

That costs gas money and causes problems for staffing in the sheriff's office.

It's a growing issue since the only mental health hospital in the county closed seven years ago.

"When they shut Lakeshore down they promised that this community would have the resources inside of Knox County. That simply hasn't happened," Bivens said.