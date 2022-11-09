KCSO: Deputy and Knoxville woman taken to hospital for possible injuries after crash

KCSO said the deputy lost control on a curve while responding to a call and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County deputy and Knoxville woman were taken to the hospital with suspected injuries after a crash on Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the KCSO incident report, the deputy was in his cruiser driving west on Hardin Valley Road around 8 a.m. with his lights on to respond to a possible suicide threat call. KCSO said the deputy lost control on a curve near Windflower Way and went off the road, saying he overcorrected and slid backward across a grass median and hit another vehicle head-on.

The deputy, identified as Joseph Felix, was taken to UT Medical Center to be checked out for a suspected minor injury.