KCSO deputy placed on administrative leave

Deputy Barnes was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI after a single-vehicle, non-injury car crash.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On June 11, 2020, an off-duty Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury car wreck.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene, and Deputy Barnes was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI, according to the sheriff's office. KCSO is not releasing the deputy's first name at this time.

Sheriff Tom Spangler ordered the Office of Professional Standards to conduct an investigation into the incident. Due to the unforeseen difficulties with KPD’s server, the investigation was not able to be concluded on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

KCSO said Deputy Barnes has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.