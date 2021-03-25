x
KCSO employee terminated following internal affairs investigation, Sheriff says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has terminated an employee following an internal affairs investigation conducted in October 2020.

KCSO said that Scott Moore has been terminated and was previously re-hired on November 3, 2014.

"As I stated on March 23, 2021 we are awaiting the State Comptrollers Report," Sheriff Tom Spangler said. The actions of Mr. Moore are unbecoming a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee and extremely disappointing, his actions are NOT representative of the majority of the hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office."

Moore is also a former Knox County Commissioner.

