KCSO employee terminated following internal affairs investigation, Sheriff says

KCSO said that Scott Moore has been terminated and was previously re-hired on November 3, 2014.

"As I stated on March 23, 2021 we are awaiting the State Comptrollers Report," Sheriff Tom Spangler said. The actions of Mr. Moore are unbecoming a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee and extremely disappointing, his actions are NOT representative of the majority of the hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office."