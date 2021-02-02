KCSO EOD unit works to dispose of highly explosive acid at West Knox lab

KCSO said its EOD is using a robot to remove a bottle of picric acid that had crystalized inside a lab.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said its Fire and Explosive unit responded to a laboratory in West Knox County to dispose of a highly explosive acid Thursday morning.

According to KCSO, the EOD unit was called out to 9303 Park West Boulevard after learning a bottle of picric acid had crystalized.

The acid is primarily used in munitions and explosives, but also has lab and pharmaceutical uses. According to the University of Tennessee's guidelines for handling the acid, the compound needs to be kept wet during storage to prevent sudden explosions.