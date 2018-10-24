Knoxville — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the man who robbed a convenience store Friday, Oct. 19 of lottery tickets and cash.

The robber of Lee's Food Mart on 7657 Clinton Highway demanded the contents of the store register, according to the Sheriff's Office. After getting money and the tickets he fled.

He may be driving a black, four-door Dodge sedan.

The man appeared to be bald with a beard and mustache. He wore black shorts and a black hoodie sweatshirt. He stood about 6 feet and weighed about 180 pounds.

Authorities hope surveillance photos will help the public identify the man.

If you have information, call 865-215-2444 or 865-215-2242.

