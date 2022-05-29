KCSO identifies drowning victim in West Knox County

Authorities said they responded to a call from James Barnewell's family saying he was last seen mowing near the water and could not be found.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned in West Knox County Friday night as 26-year-old James Barnewell of Knoxville.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive.

Authorities said they responded to a call from Barnewell's family saying he was last seen mowing near the water and could not be found.