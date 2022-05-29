KCSO identifies drowning victim in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned in West Knox County Friday night as 26-year-old James Barnewell of Knoxville.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive.
Authorities said they responded to a call from Barnewell's family saying he was last seen mowing near the water and could not be found.
At 10:22 p.m., officers found the mower in the water and shortly after, rescue personnel found a man's body matching the description the family provided.