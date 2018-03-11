Farragut, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder-suicide in Village Green in Farragut.
KCSO has identified the victims as Judith Nye, 75 and James Nye, 54, who were mother and son.
Officials are investigating James as a suspect in this case.
Earlier yesterday, Nov. 3, a family member went to the home but did not go inside. They called 911 for a welfare check because they had not heard from the victims in a few days, according to investigators.
KSCO said the victims may have been dead for several days. There is no word on a weapon yet.
Investigators also said the bomb squad was called after deputies found documents inside the home that led to a potential explosive device.
The bomb squad cleared the area.
This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.