Farragut, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Village Green in Farragut.

Deputies at the scene told 10News the two victims were related.

Earlier today, a family member went to the home but did not go inside. They called 911 for a welfare check because they had not heard from the victims in a few days, according to investigators.

KSCO said the victims may have been dead for several days. There is no word on a weapon yet.

Investigators also said the bomb squad was called after deputies found documents inside the home that led to a potential explosive device.

The bomb squad cleared the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

