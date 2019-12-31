FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Erin Brown said she woke up Sunday morning to her parents asking where her car was. After stepping outside their home, they'd realize someone stole the 25-year-old's car.

"My first initial thought after I processed my car was gone was how am I going to get to work tomorrow," she said.

The Knoxville Sheriff's Office confirms that morning two people reported their cars stolen in the Waterford neighborhood in Farragut and Erin Brown was one of them.

"I'm the one who has to drive 30 minutes to work, I needed a vehicle to get me there," she said.

She eventually called police and after sharing the experience on Facebook she found out she wasn't the only one.

"And that's when we had two people from that cul-de-sac say, 'Well, we have video of two people coming to pull on our doors,'" she said.

She's talking about a video from one of her neighbors just a block or two over. It shows two people walking up to cars to see if they were unlocked that night.

"They have video of another car being stolen, as well," Brown said.

That makes two stolen cars, and according to KCSO several others were broken into.

"It started at 2:25, and at 2:50 they were driving away," she added.

However, deputies believe it could have happened anytime between the time they parked and 4 a.m. While the timing of the loss is rough after this experience, she said she will never leave her car unlocked again.

"It's right between Christmas and New Year's, so it's really sad," she said. "I'm going to take my own advice to keep everything in your house, always lock your doors and never leave your keys in your car."

KCSO notes you you should remember to do all of these things and to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.