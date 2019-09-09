KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night near Clinton Highway, according to KCSO.

A KCSO Facebook post said officers were dispatched to a shooting after Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center contacted dispatch to report that a victim had shown up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Upon initial reports, detectives were told the shooting occurred somewhere between Macmont Circle and Clinton Highway, according to officials.

The investigation is still underway. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.