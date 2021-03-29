KCSO investigating threat made against Knox Co. commissioner

Officials said the threat was made on social media. The department said it takes threats seriously and will act accordingly.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating a threat made on social media toward Knox County Commissioner Kyle Ward.

Ward told 10News he had received similar threats in the past. Multiple commissioners were named in an emailed threat last year that KCSO looked into.

Ward, serving his first term representing the 4th District, said he has even been confronted by someone in a parking lot who he said wanted to get into a "physical altercation.”

The newest comments were made in connection with discussion expected Monday night about County Commission's consideration to reduce the Knox County Board of Health's powers to impose health mandates such as mask restrictions. The matter has been postponed several months.

Ward has proposed the change. Civil disagreement is understandable, he said. Threats are not.

“It's sad we are at this point," Ward said.

One message suggested residents should stand up to commissioners "by whatever means necessary."