KCSO: Man dead after drowning reported in Northeast Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a man was dead after they received reports of a drowning in Northeast Knox County at around 5 p.m.

Police said that patrols went to Mill Road and found a man in some water. They said he was unable to be resuscitated. Deputies started conducting CPR on him when they arrived before EMS crews took over.

Identifying information was not immediately available, and neither was information about circumstances surrounding the drowning.