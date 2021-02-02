KCSO: Man dies after being hit by Knox County Rescue vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after being hit by a Knox County Rescue vehicle.
According to KCSO, the man was involved in a head-on crash on Northshore Drive. After the crash, the man had exited the vehicle and sat on the side of the road when he was struck by a Knox County Rescue truck. According to officials, the vehicle was stationary before the incident.
The vehicle is being inspected and Tennessee Highway Patrol will be investigating the incident. Knox County Rescue has not provided any comments at this time.