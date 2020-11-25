KCSO: Man found shot and killed at Powell home

Deputies found a man shot and killed just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 7800-block of Camberley Drive in Powell.

POWELL, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a body in a home in Powell.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shot at the 7800-block of Camberley Drive in Powell just before 3 this morning.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot and killed, KCSO said.

KCSO said it's Major Crimes Unit is in the preliminary stages of its investigation.

Deputies and detectives are currently on scene talking to witnesses and gathering more information.

If you have information about this or any other crime KCSO asks you to call 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org. KCSO said you can remain anonymous if you wish.

KCSO said the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.