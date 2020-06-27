KCSO: Man injured after arson attempt in North Knox Co.

Investigators said the man's name is not being released at this time but there are charges pending.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody for arson Friday evening.

KCSO was on the scene with Rural Metro Fire Department at 3126 Cunningham Road in North Knox Co.

Investigators said the suspect was found when deputies arrived.

KCSO said the man has multiple burns and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, then transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Investigators said the man's name is not being released at this time but there are charges pending.