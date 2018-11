The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they do not suspect foul play after a body was found in East Knox County near Kodak on Tuesday.

According to the KCSO, 28-year-old Mariana Wallace was found dead on Will Brooks Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Officers investigated, and later said there were no signs of trauma.

Wallace's next of kin were notified and her cause of death has not been released as of Thursday night.

© 2018 WBIR