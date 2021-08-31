KCSO: Pedestrian dead after being struck by semi-trailer truck

The accident occurred around the 11400 block of Parkside Drive near Turkey Cove Lane just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer truck near the 11400 block of Parkside Drive, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by the KCSO's Reconstruction Unit.

The road will remain closed until approximately 8:30 a.m. and officers are asking motorist to avoid the area, according to KCSO.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, KCSO said.