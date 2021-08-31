KCSO: Pedestrian dead after being struck by semi-trailer truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer truck near the 11400 block of Parkside Drive, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.
The accident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by the KCSO's Reconstruction Unit.
The road will remain closed until approximately 8:30 a.m. and officers are asking motorist to avoid the area, according to KCSO.
The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, KCSO said.
This is an ongoing situation and we will work to keep you updated.