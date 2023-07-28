KCSO: Person dead after car crash in West Knox Co., part of Ebenezer Rd. temporarily closed

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Ebenezer Rd. at South Peters Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating a three-car crash on Ebenezer Rd. at South Peters Road. They said a person was dead at the scene.

According to a release from KCSO, the crash happened at around 5 p.m. They said the road was expected to be closed until around 8 p.m. Thursday due to the crash. They also said three cars were involved in it.

They said they are investigating the cause of the crash. Additional information about the crash, such as its cause and the identity of anyone involved, was not immediately available.