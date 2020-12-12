KCSO: Retired K-9 unit, GEORGE, died on Friday

Officials said that the K-9 unit served the Knox County Sheriff's Office from 2007 - 2013 before retiring.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a retired K-9 unit died on Friday.

They said that K-9 unit GEORGE served the sheriff's office from 2007 - 2013 before retiring. He was in retirement for around 7 years before passing away on Dec. 11.

Officials said that he would be missed by Sergeant Wallace and his family, as well as the rest of the sheriff's office. Wallace was both GEORGE's partner and handler, officials said.