KCSO: Retired K-9 unit, GEORGE, died on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a retired K-9 unit died on Friday.
They said that K-9 unit GEORGE served the sheriff's office from 2007 - 2013 before retiring. He was in retirement for around 7 years before passing away on Dec. 11.
Officials said that he would be missed by Sergeant Wallace and his family, as well as the rest of the sheriff's office. Wallace was both GEORGE's partner and handler, officials said.
"'GEORGE'" has left quite the legacy and some big paws to fill for future K-9’s at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office," officials said in a post on Facebook commemorating him. "Rest Easy 'GEORGE,' we will take it from here."