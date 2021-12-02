Rural Metro: No injuries after house fire in West Knox Co.

KCSO said Northshore Drive and Choto are currently closed. Officials say to use an alternate route.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Th Knox County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of a house fire with Rural Metro Fire at the 1600 Block of Nighbert Lane in West Knox Co.

Rural Metro said fire crews responded at approximately 4:18 a.m. Friday and they arrived within the first 3 minutes.

Crews found the home 80% engulfed in flames, but there was a delay in putting the large two-story house out due to someone driving over the firehouse supply line and severing the house.

Rural Metro also said there was a woman in a wheelchair, who made it to the front door and they were able to rescue her from there. Rural Metro said no injuries were reported.

KCSO said Northshore Drive and Choto are currently closed. Officials say to use an alternate route as crews continue to work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.