KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a volunteer search party found a man's body in Beaver Creek Saturday.

A KCSO dive team recovered the man's body, which has been transported to the Knox County Forensics Center for positive identification.

The search party who discovered the body were searching for Jack Harrison, a missing 77-year-old Knox County man with dementia who was separated from his family at the Halls Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 17.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.