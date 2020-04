KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A well-known former Knox County orthopedic surgeon has been missing since Monday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, Jonathan Degnan, 64, was driving a white 2013 Porsche 911 with the Tennessee tag "fatbak". He was last seen in West Knox County.

KCSO posted a notice Friday about Degnan's disappearance on Facebook.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or spots him or his sports car is asked to call Detective Keith McFarland at 865-215-2243.