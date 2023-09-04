KCSO searching for missing man in East Knoxville

According to the Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Sergio Christel Peratal was last seen on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

According to KCSO, 21-year-old Sergio Christel Peratal was last seen early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. His family reported him missing at 6:30 a.m. when he did not respond to texts or calls.

Authorities said Peratal, who prefers to go by his middle name Christel, is likely on foot and in the area of Magnolia Avenue near the KFC.

The family said Peratal does have some cognitive issues but has never disappeared like this in the past. Peratal does have a half-sleeve tattoo of skulls on his upper right arm.